Bow Wow Challenge: Fans Troll Rapper & ‘Fake It’ Like Millionaires — Hilarious Pics

Twitter is blowing up with the #BowWowChallenge…and it’s beyond hilarious. The Internet is trolling Bow Wow for seemingly lying about flying on a private jet, and sharing their own versions of pretending to be rich like they believe he did. Check it out!

In case you’re just catching up on the #BowWowChallenge Twitter trend, here’s how it all began. Bow Wow took to Instagram on May 8 and shared a photo of what looked like a private plane in an airport hangar. “Travel day,” he captioned the pic. “NYC press run for Growing Up Hip Hop. Lets gooo.”

He was totally outed just hours later, though, when a fan posted a photo to Snapchat of Bow Wow in coach on a regular aircraft. “So this guy lil bow wow is on my flight to NY,” the fan captioned the pic, which has now gone viral. “But on Instagram he posted a picture of a private jet captioned “traveling to NY today” smh.” (SIDE NOTE: Bow Wow insisted to HollywoodLife.com on May 9 that he did fly on a private plane).

When fans caught wind of Bow Wow’s apparent lie about his transportation, Twitter quickly blew up with people trolling him. Hundreds of Tweeters began sharing ‘Instagram vs. Reality’-type photos to poke fun at the 30-year-old, and they’re beyond hilarious.

Need an example? One person shared a gorgeous photo of the beach and stunning blue water, only to zoom out in the next shot and reveal it was of a computer screen. Click through the gallery above to see more and let us know which is your fave!

