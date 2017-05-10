Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Divorcing? The Wild Rumors Breaking Them Up: Report

REX/Shutterstock

Trouble in paradise? Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are reportedly headed for a nasty split. The two are allegedly ‘miserable’ and ‘tensions have been building for YEARS.’ Get the shocking scoop.

Ashton Kutcher, 39, and Mila Kunis‘ marriage is reportedly on the rocks for three reasons, according to Star magazine, May 10. The That’s 70’s Show alums have reportedly been going at it over jealousy, their children — Wyatt, 2 and Dimitri, 6 months — and their careers.

“Tensions have been building for a while, and it seems like they’re both miserable,” a source told the mag. “And I think the situation could be much worse than anyone knows. There’s so much tension between them that it’s unnerving.” Wow.

Jealousy? — Apparently, Mila and Ashton’s “tensions” started in 2015. Ashton was reportedly caught sneaking out of a North Hollywood massage parlor just one weekend before Christmas [2015]. The establishment is said to have a scandalous reputation, where the services reportedly include “exotic” offerings. Mila allegedly caught wind of photos of Ashton, where he exited the parlor and has been “hurt” ever since.

Parenting issues? — Another source of their alleged marital troubles is the stress of parenting their two children, as reported by the mag. “Mila is overwhelmed taking care of everything at home while Ashton goes to meetings and hangs out with the guys.” The source claimed that Ashton “cops out” of parenting duties such as, changing diapers. Ugh.

Career troubles? — Mila and Ashton have reportedly fought over their movies that flopped in recent years. [The mag listed Mila’s Jupiter Ascending and Ashton’s Jobs as examples]. However, Mila is now reportedly filming Bad Mom’s Christmas in Atlanta, and a source claimed that she is relieved to be out of LA and away from her “troubles.”

There is also a second part to the alleged career fights between Mila and Ashton. Mila is reportedly “threatened” about Ashton’s connection with actress, Elisha Cuthbert, 34, his co-star on The Ranch. Although Elisha is happily married, the mag claimed that she and Ashton are super close. So, when Mila reportedly decided to take a look at a new movie script involving, Scott Eastwood, Ashton said, “no way.”

Star made sure to mention how Ashton cheated on his ex-wife, Demi Moore, 54, in 2011, with Scott’s girlfriend [at the time], Sara Leal.

Talk about some crazy accusations! Hopefully none of this bombshell report is true, since we’ve always loved Mila and Ashton together!

