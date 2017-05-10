A$AP Rocky Accused Of Cheating On Kendall Jenner With ‘L&HH’ Star Tahiry Jose

REX/Shutterstock

Uh oh! In the middle of a feud between ‘L&HH’s Tahiry Jose and her ex roomate Elise, some nasty tea got spilled about A$AP Rocky. We’ve got the details on how it is now being alleged that he cheated on Kendall Jenner with the former reality star!

What a mess! Love & Hip Hop: NY star Tahiry Jose has allegedly been hitting it with A$AP Rocky behind Kendall Jenner‘s back according to a former friend. The 38-year-old was arrested on her birthday May 5 for allegedly beating up a woman named Elise, and now she’s going OFF on the ex reality star.

In a long rant that she shared on Instagram, Elise basically called out Tahiry for being a washed up loser who can’t even pay her rent. Then in the middle of the missive, she dropped this little nugget: “This is the same person who uses social media to create a fantasy life but at home she’s crying at night because the n**** she’s been f***ing ain’t take her to the Met Gala and took Kendall Jenner instead.” OUCH! Since Kenny, 21, spent the night inside the ball on May 1 with Rocky, 28, it’s pretty clear who Elise is referring to.

Yikes… Looks Like My Co-Host Just Spilled The Tea On #Tahiry Formely Of #LHH 👀 She'll Be Telling Me The Full Story On The #SPEAKEASY Podcast This Week 🐸☕️ A post shared by ❤💸 HOTTOPICSTEPH 💸❤ (@lilmisschitchat) on May 10, 2017 at 1:20pm PDT

To add insult to injury, she also included what is an apparent quote from Tahiry in her caption, mocking her by saying “Never forget: ‘I gave Joe the best years of my life,'” referring to ex Joe Budden, 36, from L&HH. Elise also mocked her for never having a man put a ring on her finger. So brutal! Her pal Stephanie says shat she’s going to share more dish on their podcast later in the week, and we’re really hoping that Elise gets a little more detailed about what’s going on between Rocky and Tahiry, because she made one Hell of an accusation!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Rocky would cheat on Kendall with Tahiry?

