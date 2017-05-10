Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s Kids Want Them To Stay Together: ‘Asking’ Parents To Live Close

REX/Shutterstock

Like most kids of parents who’ve split, Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie’s 6 youngsters desperately want their rents to kiss & make up! Strongly voicing their opinions, HollywoodLife.com’s EXCLUSIVELY learned the children are even encouraging Brad & Angie to move close to each other — can you say ‘Parent Trap’?

Angelina Jolie, 41, may be moving herself and the kids to Brad Pitt‘s, 53, same Los Feliz neighborhood after months of being pretty far away from him in Malibu. But for their six children: Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twin Knox and Vivienne, that’s apparently not good enough. The kids actually want their parents to officially get back together, and who can blame them? But at least moving nearby is a great first step!

“In a perfect world, the kids would absolutely love it if mom and dad lived next door to each other,” an insider revealed to HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “That’s what they’ve been asking for. Ideally, what the kids would want is for mom and dad to get back together.” And it looks like they may be up to some Parent Trap shenanigans in an effort to make that happen! After all, the more Brad and Angie see of each other, the more they’ll remember why they fell in love in the first place, right?

“The kids seem to think if mom and dad live next door to each other, there will be a greater chance for them reconciling,” our source explained. “They’re still holding out hope that one day they will all be living under the same roof.” Aw! And while they may not end up directly next door, apparently Angie has her eye on a home just about two miles away from Brad’s, according to TMZ.

As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Brangelina wants to make things as easy as possible on the kids — even if that doesn’t involve a reconciliation. Brad and Angelina both agree that living close to each other would make the transition easier for the kids,” another source dished. “Neither one of them want the kids being shuffled back and forth between long distances, and Malibu is just too far away.” Who knows, maybe the kids really will get their wish!

