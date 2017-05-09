Hello, Chris… Hemsworth, Evans, Pratt AND Pine! Has there ever been a hotter lineup? Do you like bulky arm muscles, dreamy blue eyes, a hysterical sense of humor or witty charm? Take our quiz to see which celeb ‘Chris’ is your perfect match!

Have you noticed that Hollywood is filled with Chris’ who are the total package? — aka, they have dashing good looks, brains, talent, compassion and charm! After Hemsworth, 33, Evans, 35, Pratt, 37, and Pine, 36, have taken over the movie scene, we had to create the ultimate match-making quiz for you guys! Take it, above and let us know who you got in the comments, below!

Let’s break these Chris’ down, shall we?

There’s no doubt that Chris Hemsworth is one of the sexiest men in Hollywood. His long locks compliment his dreamy blue eyes, and we can barely contain ourselves when watching him on the big screen. We also love him because he’s a family man, who doesn’t mind keeping a low profile despite his massive fame.

Next up, we have Chris Pratt — Everyone’s favorite funny guy, who is also smoldering hot. Not to mention, he and his wife, Anna Faris, 40, are total relationship goals [LOL, the video below]. He’s been on fire with his Guardians of the Galaxy movies, and who can forget that chiseled body of his… [take the quiz to see].

My back-up plan: professional wrestler trained by @davebautista and @prattprattpratt @unqualified so lucky I didn't break my neck-thanks guys! A post shared by Anna Faris (@annafaris) on Jun 8, 2016 at 10:56pm PDT

Then, there’s Chris Evans. The term “total package” was created because of him. Although he plays a superhero on-screen in Captain America, Chris is a real-life superhero. He’s not only charming and sweet, but he’s extremely caring. Chris is known for his charitable acts and kind nature. How could you not love him?! And — that body.

Last, but certainly not least, Chris Pine. He’s truly the Chris that makes us weak in the knees. If you don’t get lost in his blue eyes, then something’s not right. Aside from his sultry presence and swoon-worthy charm, Pine has got incredible style. He’s always dressed to the nines, and his wardrobe certainly matches his bombshell personality!

HollywoodLifers, which “Chris” did you get?! Tell us in the comments below!