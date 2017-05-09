Houston Rockets Vs. San Antonio Spurs Live Stream — Watch Game 5 Of The NBA Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

Tied up. James Harden and his Houston Rockets will travel to San Antonio for game 5 of their NBA playoff series against the Spurs on May 9th at 8pm EST. Watch every second of this incredible basketball matchup live from AT&T Center online here!

Kawhi Leonard, 25, and the San Antonio Spurs have a chance to take a series lead as they host the Houston Rockets during game 5 of the second round of the NBA‘s Western Conference playoffs. James Harden, 27, and the Rockets however have other plans with their eyes set on reaching the Finals. This has been a wild series with each team both winning and losing a game at home so anything could happen during game 5 of this cross-state Texas brawl.

Let’s take a closer look at how these teams match up. In Houston’s May 7th game 4, 125-104 win, their starters were all scoring double digits except for their center, Clint Capela who had a respectable 8 points. The Spurs however had to lean on their bench for help with offense as only two of their starters scored more than 10 points and no one on the San Antonio roster was able to put up more than 17 against Houston.

Defense may be the key factor in this series which has seen only high scoring battles. Waiting for the winner of this series will likely be Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors who are dismantling the Utah Jazz in their second round series. There is still lots of NBA action before we get to the Finals so grab a drink and enjoy this wild game!

HollywoodLifers, who will you be rooting for in this crucial game 5? Can the Spurs get the win at home or will James and the boys take over and bring home a win for Houston? Let us know what you think will be the final score in this amazing Texas tussle.

