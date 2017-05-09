New York Rangers Vs. Ottawa Senators Game 6 Live Stream: Watch NHL Playoffs

REX/Shutterstock

The NY Rangers are one game away from elimination in the NHL playoffs and want to keep their hopes alive in game six against the Ottawa Senators. We’ve got your way to watch the epic battle via live stream on May 9 at 7:30pm EST.

Well, the good news for the New York Rangers is that in their series against the Ottawa Senators, the home team always wins. The action shift back to Madison Square Garden for game six and when NY played their games in front of their hometown crowd, they crushed the Sens 4-1 in both games. Can they do it again? They will need to in order to force a game seven and avoid being eliminated from the playoffs.

“This is going to be an opportunity for our team to respond and to play a strong game in a pressure situation,” Rangers head coach Alain Vigneault said following his team’s May 6 loss. “It’s normal at this [time of] year to be nervous; there’s no doubt our guys are nervous, but you’ve got to control your emotions and you’ve got to focus on what you need to do on the ice.”

"We’ve got to bring it. It’s as simple as that.” – AV on Game 6 after today's #Blueshirts practice. pic.twitter.com/AcZd7r4Mfu — New York Rangers (@NYRangers) May 8, 2017

The Rangers were in a great position to win game five in Ottawa until they let their 4-3 lead slip away with less than two minutes to go in regulation. That forced an overtime where they dropped it 5-4 against the Senators at Canadian Tire Centre. At 6:28 into OT play, Kyle Turris made it past Ranger goalie Henrik Lundqvist to put the team ahead in the series. While NY had seemed to own the game until the last few minutes, the Sens came roaring back, especially in overtime where the Rangers didn’t have a single shot on goal as opposed to Ottawa’s six shots on Henrik.

