Juventus Vs. Monaco Live Stream: Watch The Champions League Semi-Final Online

Rex/Shutterstock

After Juventus scored a resounding victory in the first leg of the Champions League semifinals, the Italian side looks to book their trip to the final on May 9. They face Monaco in the second leg so don’t miss it when the game kicks off at 2:45 PM ET.

This couldn’t be a better scenario for Juventus. The Serie A leaders, having gone over AS Monaco FC in the first leg of the Champions League Semis, have a 2-0 lead on aggregate. They’ll now play the final match in front of a packed Juventus Stadium in Torino, Italy, cheering the home team to defeat the French side and advance to the Champions League final.

Of course, this dream scenario could turn into a nightmare if Les Monégasques pull off the unthinkable upset. Yet, after seeing Barcelona’s comeback against Paris Saint-Germain, anything is possible in the Champions League. Sports fans better not miss a single second of this match.

Juve would be foolish to overlook Monaco, but on paper, it doesn’t look good for the French side. Juve has won all 11 knockout ties against Ligue 1 teams, according to the BBC. Plus, Monaco has failed to win a game in Italy over their last seven attempts. Throw into the mix that only two teams have ever won a knockout tie after losing the first leg at home – Ajax beating Panathinaikos F.C. in 1996 and Inter Milan overcoming Bayern Munich in 2011 – and the odds are definitely not in the team’s favor.

“We have to stay confident, try to play our game and put on a good performance and if we score at the start of the game, maybe that could change things,” Monaco’s manger Leonardo Jardim said ahead of the game. Still, with their backs against the wall, Monaco might be its most dangerous and that’s something Juve manager Massimiliano Allegri knows well.

“We need to be fully focused for the match,” he said. “Monaco have nothing to lose and will be dangerous. We’ve got a small advantage after the first-leg win, but we have to play as if it’s a one-off match,” he said, per Goal.com. “It will be difficult, but we need to have a positive approach.”

Do you think Monaco can pull off the comeback, HollywoodLifers? Or is Juve destined for the UCL final?

