Tyga & Blac Chyna: He Wants To Replace Rob Kardashian & Help Her Raise Dream

REX/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Instagram

Is Tyga raising Dream Kardashian? He just might if he gets his way. Blac Chyna’s ex wants to replace Rob Kardashian and help her raise their 5-month-old daughter. Read on for all the EXCLUSIVE details.

Tyga, 27, wants that “Old Thang Back” and Rob Kardashian, 30, should be worried. T-Raww’s going after his ex Blac Chyna, 28, hard — stepping up and swinging for the fences like he’s home run king Barry Bonds, 52. Tyga wants his bae back so bad that he’s willing to take on the responsibility of helping Chy raise Dream Kardashian.

“He’s ready to help Chyna raise Dream if that’s what it would take to be with her again. He’s all in,” a source close to the “Rack City” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He knows Chyna could use the help. She’s working overtime and busting her a** to make ends meet and Rob ain’t doing sh** to help or contribute. He’s always playing the victim.”

Our source reveals that Tyga’s on his grind again, doing shows, working on new music and is really focused on his brand and making even more money now that he and Kylie Jenner, 19, aren’t together. We’re told he knows Chyna loves a working man and Tyga’s getting his affairs and in his coins in order to show her he’s serious about making a potential relationship work.

“It’s why Chyna loved him in the first place because he hustles,” the source explains. “He doesn’t have an endless bank account and his mother isn’t Kris Jenner who’s known for replenishing Rob’s funds whenever they become insufficient. Tyga’s always going to get out there and make it do what it do and he’s hoping Chyna will see that and be open to the possibility of taking him back.”

HollywoodLifers, do you think Chyna should take Tyga back?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.