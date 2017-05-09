Click to Skip Ad
Tyga & Jordan Ozuna On Tropical Mexican Vacation Together? — See Sizzling Nude Pic

Tue, May 9, 2017
It’s tropical vacation time for Tyga and Jordan Ozuna! The rumored couple added some hot photos to their Instagram pages, which show them having a great time in Mexico and let’s just say things are getting pretty racy. See the pics here!

How fun! Tyga, 27, and Jordan Ozuna, 27, appear to be having a blast in Tulum, Mexico — at least, according to what they’ve been posting on Instagram. There was also a nude pic. In a snapshot posted on May 8, Jordan can be seen naked on a bed where she looks absolutely breathtaking. She captioned the pic, “Sleepy baby j.”

It’s unclear if the two went on this trip with each other, since there aren’t any photos of them together. But because they traveled to the same place, we’re hoping for the best! Tyga also appears to be having a great time with some new beach pics.

See Jordan Ozuna’s Hottest Pics

Tyga also took an ATV ride with a few friends. As he raced down the road, during which he made sure to capture some exciting new moments.

As rumors continue to spread about Tyga and Jordan, we previously reported that the rapper might still have feelings for his ex Kylie Jenner. He’s also not happy that she’s moved on. “Tyga’s sick of hearing about Kylie and Travis [Scott],” a source told us. “He’s hoping Khloe [Kardashian] will convince her to leave Travis and come back to him.”

HollywoodLifers, are you enjoying these new photos of Tyga and Jordan? Let us know what you think!

