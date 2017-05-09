Jennie Garth & Tori Spelling Reignite Feud With ‘90210’ Co-Star: We Refuse To Speak Her Name

REX/Shutterstock

9021-uh oh! Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling are meangirling on a former cast member of their iconic ’90s TV show. We’ve got the video of them spewing so much shade that they refuse to even say her name out loud!

Here we thought Shannen Doherty, 46, was the most hated female cast-member of the original Beverly Hills 90210! It turns out Tiffani Thiessen — who was brought on the show to replace the actress — is the one that co-stars Jennie Garth and Tori Spelling, 43, despise the most. They made it known how much they loathe the 43-year-old who played Valerie Malone on the Fox series when appearing as judges during a recent episode of RuPaul’s Drag Race with the parody theme “9021-Ho.”

When critiquing one of the contestants, Jennie said, “As Ti….how do you say it?” before looking towards Tori who chimed in with, “Just say, ‘That Which We Don’t Speak Of.” The 45-year-old responded back, “Yes, we know her as ‘That Which We Don’t Speak Of,’” as everyone on the panel laughed while the contestant’s jaw literally dropped in shock! Holy cow, we can’t believe how the two were so openly cruel.

Tiffani spilled in a 2012 interview with Howard Stern that Jennie and Tori were mean to her when she joined the show back in 1994. “The girls were not very nice to me,”she confessed, adding that Jennie “actually apologized” for how she mistreated her and that, “Jennie and I became very good friends.” They grew so close that, “I saw her give birth to her first child!” referring to her now 19-year-old daughter Luca.

Unfortunately, the friendship ended on some pretty bad terms. “We had a falling out and we grew apart,” she explained. “I was the one who was hurt, let’s just say that. I was the one who was hurt.” She was at least able to laugh about it, saying “It’s funny, our relationship started really rough and ended the way it started.” At the time Tiffani had nothing bad to say about her former pal, adding, “At this point, it’s water under the bridge…I’ve moved on. I wish her well.”

The beef that the former Saved by the Bell star has with Tori stems from how she dumped her first husband Charlie Shanian after one year of marriage in 2006 so she could be with current hubby Dean McDermott, 50 who she now has five children with. “It was a hard situation for everybody. We were close with Charlie…my best friend was Charlie’s roommate,” she explained. “It was hard.” Obviously this feud is still alive and well.

