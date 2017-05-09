Tiny Harris Consoling Kandi Burruss After Phaedra Parks’ Hurtful & False Rape Accusations

Courtesy of Instagram

Kandi Burruss is still devastated after Phaedra Parks spread date rape rumors about her and her husband — but, luckily, she has her friend Tiny Harris for support! In fact, Tiny’s outraged about this and she refuses to let anyone treat her girl that way.

What a messed up situation. In the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion episode that aired on May 7, Kandi Burruss, 40, burst into tears when she revealed that Phaedra Parks, 43, spread an awful rumor that Kandi and her husband, Todd Tucker, 43, tried to drug and rape her. Fortunately though, Kandi is able to lean on her friend Tiny Harris, 41, for help during this difficult time. And with Tiny’s own share of drama dealing with her estranged husband T.I., 36, she’s making the choice to be there for other people.

“Kandi’s been the one who’s been in Tiny’s corner with all this crap with TIP and now Tiny’s returning the favor,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “Tiny can’t believe Phaedra would do her girl dirty like that and has been consoling Kandi through this rape accusation deal.”

Tiny is pretty fumed and would be down to give Phaedra a piece of her mind, but that’s not going to happen right now. “Tiny high-key wants to go over to Phaedra’s house and ride for Kandi hard, but knows that would be a bad decision,” the source says. “Kandi’s been crying hard on Tiny’s shoulders and feels that Phaedra’s being maliciously evil and for no reason.”

Our insider added that the situation could potentially lead to a lawsuit if Kandi listens to Tiny. “Kandi thought she and Phaedra were cool,” the source told us. “Kandi’s an emotional wreck right now and Tiny’s been so supportive at calming her down and making the situation easier. Tiny’s trying to convince Kandi to take Phaedra to court and get every last dime she has.” Dang!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think about this frightening drama? Let us know!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.