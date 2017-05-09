T.I. & Tiny: Why She Refuses To See Him On Mother’s Day

REX/Shutterstock

T.I. and Tiny may share 5 children, but that doesn’t mean that she wants to spend Mother’s Day with the rapper! A source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that she wants nothing to do with him after he ‘chose thots over his wife and kids.’ Yikes!

Mother’s Day is coming up on May 14, and Tameka “Tiny” Harris, 41, knows exactly how she wants to spend the holiday — and her estranged husband T.I., 36, isn’t part of the plan!

“Tiny’s finding her strength,” a source explained EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife.com. “The more she’s away from TIP, the better life is. Mother’s Day is around the corner and she absolutely doesn’t want to see him! She just wants to spend it with the ones who make her happy – her children!”

Tiny is still harboring a lot of anger toward TIP after shocking cheating rumors and him calling their marriage a “distraction.” “She doesn’t her kids, or herself for that matter, to spend such a special day with a man who chose thots over his wife and kids,” said the source. “Tiny’s doing her best to be cordial with TIP for the sake of the children, but trust the pain is still in her chest. It’ll be a sad Mother’s Day considering all she’s been through. But she’s a fighter and will get through it.”

We’re so proud of Tiny for staying strong and putting on a brave face for her babies even though she’s going through the toughest time in her life right now. We hope this time next year she feels 100x better!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Tiny is doing the right thing by spending Mother’s Day with just her kids and not T.I.? Let us know!

