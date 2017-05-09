‘The Voice’: Lauren Duski Freaks Out Over Getting Wynonna Judd’s Support

Lauren Duski took on a Wynonna Judd classic for her Top 10 performance on ‘The Voice,’ and she got a phone call from the legend herself before taking the stage. Naturally, Lauren is totally stoked over her idol’s support!

“I have been a big fan of [Wynonna Judd]’s and singing her music since I was a little girl, so it was such an honor [to get a phone call from her],” Lauren Duski told HollywoodLife.com and other media outlets after the May 8 episode of The Voice. “I knew immediately when the accent came through, and she was just so kind and inspiring. I don’t know, it was crazy. She gave me the best advice. I am just honored she took the time to talk to me.”

Lauren’s performance of Wynonna’s hit, “Tell Me Why,” landed her in the Top 10 on the iTunes charts, so it’s pretty safe to say she’ll be voted through to next week! With Blake Shelton, 40, as her coach, Lauren has had no trouble winning over country music fans, and she’s consistently been a favorite all season long.

For the most part, though, Lauren has shown her vulnerable side on the show, singing slower, emotional songs, so it was quite different for her to take on “Tell Me Why.” “It felt like I finally got to show a different side of me and people probably didn’t expect it,” she admitted. “So I was really excited about it.” Wynonna gave her seal of approval, too — after the show, she retweeted the information fans needed to vote for Lauren!

