Teresa Giudice Heading Back To Jail? Why She’s Facing The Reality Of Being Behind Bars Again

Uh-oh. Teresa Giudice’s husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving time for bankruptcy fraud. Is she’s about to join him in prison? After she spent a nearly a year behind bars, the ‘RHONJ’ star might be heading back to jail!

You think after her first terrifying stint in prison, Teresa Giudice, 44, would do everything in her power to make sure she’d never go back again. However, the Real Housewives of New Jersey star could possibly be thrown back into the slammer because she reportedly failed to report 2 traffic tickets! Teresa supposedly didn’t alert her probation officer that she was ticketed, according to TMZ, and that is a huge no-no.

Teresa reportedly got busted for making an illegal turn last year. She and her lawyer were given a warning that any future contact with law enforcement — no matter how small the violation — needed to be reported to her probation officer. Yet, after that warning she reportedly got cited again in April 2017 for using her cell phone while driving – and she didn’t tell her P.O.!

Teresa was given 24 months of supervised released when she exited prison in Dec. 2015, after serving 11 months of a 15-month sentence for committing bank, mail, wire and bankruptcy fraud (along with her husband, Joe Giudice, 44, who began his 41-month sentence in 2016.) Teresa’s attorney, James Leonard Jr., tell TMZ that the tickets were reported, but not within the required time frame. He also says that Teresa has been full compliant with these incidents, so there shouldn’t be an issue.

“Both [Teresa] and I have spoken to her [probation] officer and understands exactly what is required shoulder he have any future contact with law enforcement,” James tells TMZ, “which we do not anticipate will happen.” Fingers crossed that Teresa keeps her nose clean – and her lawyer keeps her out of prison. She and Joe have four children together, and he’s got about 26 months left on his sentence. If she gets locked up, who’s going to look after Gia, 16, Gabriella, 12, Milania, 11, and 7-year-old Audriana?

It’s been a rough 2017 for Teresa. Her mother, Antonia Gorga, 66, passed away in March due to natural causes, which left Teresa absolutely devastated. She had an incredibly close relationship with her mother and she shared a heartwarming video tribute at Antonia’s funeral on March 7. “Clear skies all the way to heaven for my mommy,” she said, sharing the video online with all her fans. Here’s hoping there’s no more heartbreak for Teresa for the rest of the year.

