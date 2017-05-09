Simone Biles Needs To Drop The Attitude & Have More Fun In The Competition

Courtesy of ABC

I get it, Simone. You’ve been competing your whole life. And you’re good, so it’s probably hard to take criticism from the judges when you are the best gymnast of all time. But this is a reality TV show — it’s time to have some fun.

On the May 8 episode of DWTS, Simone Biles was fed up. Not once, but twice she quipped back at the judges with honest and raw emotion, but also in a way that made her seem a little, I’m sorry, bratty. I feel for Simone, because she is AMAZING and the judges are being way harsh. Smile more. Smile less. It’s confusing.

Simone, after you said you have a hard time showing emotion because you haven’t experienced much (because your life has been spent in a gym), I truly felt for you. It sucks that you missed out on being a kid, going to prom, and having a sweet 16. But those are the sacrifices you made. You’re an Olympic champion and that’s amazing!

This is supposed to be a fun dance competition. I feel like you’re taking it too seriously. Let loose, have fun, and I feel like the scores will reflect that.

All of the judges have had moments where they have been boo’d by the audience — we don’t always agree with them, for SURE.

But Carrie Ann Inaba was giving you compliments after your second dance, the trio. She said you took her notes and pushed the boundaries from your previous dances. After host Tom Bergeron said you weren’t smiling during those compliments, you said, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.”

I AGREE — it takes intense focus and concentration to compete at an Olympic level, and you’ve obviously mastered that skill.

But this ISN’T the Olympics. It’s a fun, family TV show. I’m sure you feel pressure to win because you are so physically gifted, but it’s about emotion and realness — something we haven’t been able to see from you.

As Carrie Ann said, we feel like we don’t know the REAL you. We love you as the smiling champion we saw in Rio, but who is the real Simone?

I feel like this is what happened with gymnast Nastia Liukin. She came in 4th during season 20. She came off as robotic and although she was technically great, she never showed her true self.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Simone was too harsh against Carrie Ann or was she right for sticking up for herself? Did Simone Biles’ fight with Carrie Ann Inaba make you uncomfortable?

