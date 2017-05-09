REX/Shutterstock

Trouble in paradise? — No, we’re not referring to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s relationship. This is about her inner circle. She and Serena Williams may be on the rocks after she reportedly skipped the tennis pro’s baby celebrations on May 6! Get the scoop!

Everyone has that one friend who gets a boyfriend and then you don’t see them for months on end. Hopefully Meghan Markle, 35, hasn’t become that friend. However, when Serena Williams, 35, reportedly spent the weekend in Miami with her closest friends, Meghan wasn’t there, according to The Sun, May 9.

“Meghan had been planning to go to Miami this weekend [May 5-7] for Serena’s shower,” a source told the site. Serena’s “shower” was reportedly a joint baby and bridal celebration. Serena is set to tie the knot with Reddit co-founder, Alexis Ohanian, 33. They announced their engagement on Dec. 28, 2016.

“The girls are really close and Serena was looking forward to seeing her… But, at the last minute, Meg bailed and went to see Harry in the UK instead.” Meghan opted to attend the Audi Polo Challenge near Ascot, England, to watch Prince Harry, 32, play in the match. Meghan’s appearance marked the first time that the couple have attended a public event together. The pair were even caught sharing a sweet moment together, where it looked like Harry planted a kiss on his actress girlfriend.

Meghan’s decision to reportedly skip Serena’s celebrations to attend the polo match was orchestrated strategically, according to The Sun. The move was a reported reassurance of their relationship ahead of Pippa Middleton‘s wedding on May 20. Meghan is allegedly set to attend the lavish event.

Hopefully Meghan’s friendships aren’t being jeopardized by her romance with Prince Harry. She and Serena have been close since Feb. 2014, so it would be a shame if they grew apart. It’s also been reported that she’s given her career a backseat while she’s been trying to prove herself to the royal family. And, Meghan shut down her lifestyle website, The Tig, in early April.

HollywoodLifers, do you think Harry and Meghan will be engaged by the summer?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.