Rob Dyrdek ‘Heartbroken’ Over Big Black’s Death: ‘I Don’t Want To Believe It’

To Rob Dyrdek, 42, Christopher Boykin AKA Big Black was more than just his Rob & Big co-star. He was more than just a bodyguard. He was more than just a roommate. Rob says that he and Big were “brothers,” and he was completely devastated to hear that his lovable buddy had passed away at age 45 after a heart attack on May 9.

“My heart is broken,” he wrote in a series of posts on Twitter. “I don’t want write this post. I don’t want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. We truly were brothers that lived an unexpected unforgettable adventure. I just can’t fathom that it would end so suddenly. You will forever be in my heart.”

My heart is broken. I don't want write this post. I don't want to believe that this is reality. I am so thankful for you. pic.twitter.com/Atp5EE3jX6 — Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) May 10, 2017

Rob also posted a series of photos from over the years with Big on Instagram, the last of which features the former bodyguard holding Rob’s infant son. The baby is holding his chain, and Big is making a silly face. “I am so thankful for this moment. Thank you for being an amazing human being and brother,” Rob wrote.

I am so thankful for this moment… thank you for being an amazing human being and brother. A post shared by Rob Dyrdek (@robdyrdek) on May 9, 2017 at 8:30pm PDT

Rob and Big rose to fame together in 2006, when the duo lived in a Hollywood Hills house together and got into various shenanigans, from buying a mini-horse to playing crazy pranks on each other on Rob & Big. Years later, they starred alongside each other once again in the MTV hit Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory. Big’s other co-star Chanel West Coast was also torn apart by the loss, but Rob and Big shared a very special bond. Our heart goes out to Rob while he copes with this tragic loss.

