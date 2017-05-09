Phaedra Parks Blasted As A Liar Again After ‘RHOA’ Drama — See New Allegations

REX/Shutterstock

An Atlanta attorney is reportedly putting Phaedra Parks on blast because of a comment she made during the ‘RHOA’ reunion. After being outed by Porsha Williams for spreading a shocking rumor, Phaedra is now being slammed as a liar AGAIN!

It is NOT a good week for Phaedra Parks. After getting into a huge blowout with Kandi Burruss and Porsha Williams on the Real Housewives of Atlanta reunion on May 7, Phaedra is being outed by a fellow lawyer in Atlanta for lying on the Bravo reality show.

“Saw a clip from #RHOAReunion where Ms. Parks said she “sued and won the case” against Angela Stanton. That is false,” James Radford reportedly wrote on Twitter. “We were ready to go to trial. Had served subpoenas, filed evidentiary motions, prepared exhibits. Day before trial, her lawyers offer to dismiss her case with prejudice, if we will agree not to appeal on counterclaims we had filed, and we did agree. Dismissal with prejudice means final, binding. A victory for Ms. Stanton. Her book remains available, and she is free to tell her story.”

Porsha revealed on the RHOA reunion that Phaedra was the one who told her that Kandi, along with her husband, Todd Tucker, had planned to drug Porsha and take advantage of her. Although Kandi and Phaedra have always had their differences, the former was devastated to find out Phaedra was spreading these hurtful lies about her. “Drugging somebody and taking them home is rape,” she ranted, through tears. “Y’all accused me of being a f***ing rapist.”

Meanwhile, Porsha also broke down on the reunion show, and admitted to feeling like Phaedra was just using her as a “pawn” in her feud with Kandi. Phaedra has reportedly been fired from the show for spreading these date rape rumors.

