Good news: Ocean Park Standoff is as cool as their name (and music) sounds. We caught up before their gig at SunFest in West Palm Beach, FL, and it’s obvious that for this band, the forecast is looking, well, sunny.

This interview with Samantha Ronson, Pete Nappi and Ethan Thompson was conducted backstage at SunFest. It’s been edited and condensed for clarity.

Pretty big tour coming up, with Third Eye Blind and Silversun Pickups. How are you feeling about that?

Samantha Ronson: It’s so exciting!

Ethan Thompson: When we first got reached out to about doing the tour, we didn’t even think about it, the answer was an immediate “yes.” We looked up to them when we were trying to come up in the music world.

What do you try to bring to your live show?

ET: The main thing is energy.

SR: Energy, and making it like a story. We’re the opening act, so a lot of people are walking in as we’re playing, and we want to have something high-energy that captures people’s attention but isn’t necessarily about a lot of onstage banter.

ET: Yes, making it a story where someone can come in at any point, and jump on to where we’re taking it. When we’re onstage, my goal is to develop a connection with the band onstage first. Then I look out and when I see one person bopping, and I feel that connection, I go to the next person. You move through the crowd, brick by brick.

Let’s talk about your single “Good News.”

SR: We wrote the song two years ago, and we wrote it because it’s what we needed that day. It’s something that reminds us to keep moving forward and look at the small things along the way. Being in the moment, where your feet are. [As a band] the first song we wrote was “Lost Boys,” and the second song we wrote was “Good News.” My brother [Mark Ronson] was actually the one who heard it, and was like, “Did you play this for your manager?” I was like, no, and he said, “Watch this be the thing that goes.”

He definitely called it. What story did you want to tell with that song, and your EP?

ET: We wanted to write songs that we felt, and were stories about us and what we went through. If we started leaning too generic, Samantha would pull it back in and make sure it was our stories we’re circulating. There’s also a message of hope buried in each song. We’re keeping that hope alive in our music and keeping the stories true to us in the songs.

What has the fans’ response to the EP been like?

SR: Honestly, the fact that you said “fans.” The fact that we have fans is crazy! They’re incredible.

We actually made fans yesterday. We had a super delayed flight in Dallas, and while standing there waiting to board, they were like, oh, are you in the band with those guys, what’s the name of it? And after standing for like 20 minutes, they downloaded the album!

ET: I’ve been contemplating, when we go on the road with Third Eye Blind, every once in a while if there’s a line to get in, of us going and playing acoustically. I want to interact with them as much as humanly possible.

Pete Nappi: “Play to the line.”

ET: It sounds like a lyric.

How did the band start?

ET: Well, I wasn’t there in the baby stages…

SR: Pete and I had a playdate set up by his publisher and my manager, and with this other artist Jude [Demorest] — shout out, she’s like one of the main girls on Star now — and we got together and Pete and I vibed well, so we kept getting together. We would just nerd out and play different things, then being the productive human that he is, he was like, “Why don’t I have my friend Ethan come down? He’s got a great voice and is an amazing songwriter.”

How are the band’s duties split?

SR: Pete is just so good. He does 90% of the production. Ethan and I do most of the writing.

Ocean Park is the street near the house where you had sessions, but what’s the “standoff” part of your name?

ET: We were on our way to the session, and there was an actual standoff happening on Ocean Park. It was the day after we decided to officially be a project. It wasn’t necessarily a band at first, just, let’s make it a new thing. We get to Samantha’s house the next day, all that stuff goes down, she says, “That’s our band name.” I feel like it fits, the mixture of the words, and the mixture of the three of us.

I also like that it’s abbreviated as “OPS.” It makes me think of “opportunities.”

SR: For me, I used to play Call of Duty: Black Ops. I was like, the guys will like it, because it’s “ops!” Yess.

How was it playing James Corden?

PN: That was pretty nuts. The lights were sick. I like his show because he curses.

ET: He can get away with anything because he’s a proper dude.

SR: Everyone from the guys setting up to the stagehands were so cool and accommodating. I was nervous, but everyone was so nice.

ET: I haven’t watched it yet, because I’m still living in that moment and I don’t want to feel like it has passed.

SR: My sister [Charlotte Ronson] was in Hawaii, so I filmed the TV like an ‘80s film pirate.

PN: She recorded it on VHS.

The comments on the YouTube video are overwhelmingly positive.

SR: I know, right?! It’s because we’re still the underdog.

ET: We’ve had some people shit on us, and whenever they do, I call everyone up and I’m like, “We got one! We’re becoming bigger!” [Laughs]

SR: I was just stoked because I didn’t f*ck up.

ET: The whole thing felt good.

Samantha, what do you do about your bulldogs when you’re on the road?

SR: They [Thunder and Cadillac] usually have to stay home and I miss them and it’s sad…

PN: But…

SR: They’re coming on the road!

ET: We’re talking about getting the Thunder Cam going.

SR: We’re going to put a GoPro on the younger one. All footage on our Instagram will be Thunder Cam.

PN: It might be mostly us watching it, but we don’t care.

[All laugh]

PN: We should bring him onstage.

SR: It’s so loud.

Dog earmuffs?

ET: Yeah, dogmuffs. Or, it’s actually quieter on the stage, we could turn the monitors down. And hold him up Simba-style.

I love that we’re discussing accommodating the dogs onstage.

SR: It’s very important.

Ladies and gentlemen, my little weirdo… #thunderronson #drunk #englishbulldog A post shared by Samantha Ronson (@samantharonson) on May 1, 2016 at 1:10pm PDT

If someone hasn’t heard you before, what song should they listen to first?

ET: There’s different songs for different people. “Thunder Lights—”

“Thunder Lights?” Isn’t it called…

SR: He always calls “Tunnel Lights” “Thunder Lights,” and I’m like, “That’s not a song that we wrote.” [Laughs]

ET: Pick what you like. We’re a soiree of different things. Is that the right word?

SR: No. “Soiree” is a party.

ET: What’s the word?

PN: Pu pu platter.

What’s next?

SR: We’re going to do a video for “Lost Boys” soon. If anybody has ideas for “Lost Boys,” please send them over.

ET: We want to release the next EP!

Catch Ocean Park Standoff on tour!

