Normani Kordei ‘DWTS’ Blog: How ‘Texas Boy’ Bonner Bolton Ended Up In Her Trio Dance

I was really nervous about talking bullying, taking it back to the time where I was super fearful and feel really alone, around a year ago. It was Summertime, I was on tour and I got cyber bullied tremendously… but I think that the conversation is deeper than just cyber bullying. That’s kind of just a category that me and Val wanted to speak on with this piece. People have hatred toward one another and are so insecure that they take it out one other people and are willing to take them down, and say any and everything in order to make them feel bad so that they can feel better about themselves. It is very sad!

At the end of the day, even to the people who called me out on my name, who called me the N-word, and really abused me, verbally, which can often be worse than physically, I still have love for them. Through this piece, I showed my the struggle and my journey and the growth that I’ve had. Without Dancing with the Stars, I don’t know if I even would have had the courage to talk about it or bring it up. I’m really grateful to Val for challenging me in the best way possible. It was just a relief; I let it all out on the stage. I felt every single bit of it and it was very therapeutic.

When it came to the trio dance, Val brought up having Bonner be a part of it in rehearsal. I was like “Ok, let’s run with it!” He was joking but I was as serious as a heart attack about it. I just feel like these relationships we create with each other — it’s really like a family. Anyone of us could take this home. He’s a Texas boy, I‘m a Texas girl, so it kind of just worked out. My heart broke a bit seeing him go, but I see more beauty and victory in him being on the show than solely remembering the moment that he left. He inspired so many people, especially with such an amazing and moving story. I think that he kind of recognized that this was bigger than himself. He inspired me day to day, and I was rooting for him. If I wasn’t on the show, I would have been voting for Bonner — because of obvious reason. I love him and I’m super proud of him.

Right now, working on balancing studio time and rehearsal has been very hectic — for some reason I cannot go to bed before midnight. I’m always ripping and running but I’m keeping it fresh. We have new music coming out, a few radio shows, photoshoots, and music videos.

Next week, I’m doing a piece by Louis Armstrong who I love! I feel like this is my opportunity to tell people where I’m from, my background, my upbringing, and how it made me, and shaped me into the woman I am today and that represents my family as well. We were affected by Katrina in 2005, but we’ll also be talking about the liveliness in the city of New Orleans. I don’t want it to end on super sad note — New Orleans is more than that. It’s really about being a family, and everything the city and the culture in itself that it has to offer… and the excitement for life that we live by!

— Normani Kordei

