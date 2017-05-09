Normani Kordei Defends Simone Biles After ‘DWTS’ Drama: ‘She Kept It Real’

Normani Kordei is Team Simone! In a brand-new interview, the 5H singer praised Simone for being herself after the ‘DWTS’ judges harshly criticized the Olympic gymnast and co-host Tom Bergeron called her out for not smiling. Normani loved how Simone dished out the ‘hard truth.’

“I thought that it was awesome that Simone is taking on this journey, and I think someone like her who has spent fifteen years in the gym busting her ass, it is not all about smiles, it’s not all about fun,” Normani Kordei, 20, told a group of reporters, including HollywoodLife.com, after the May 8 show. “I know it sounds good on TV, especially a television show like this, to just have fun. But no, it is not always like that… You know I like that she kept it real, kept it… You know, they wanted her to be herself, and that is the hard truth and the hard truth is that smiles don’t get you gold medals, and this whole entire country was celebrating because of that hard work put in…”

Slay, Normani! We’re so glad the Fifth Harmony star is standing up for Simone Biles, 20! The judges were way harsh on Simone after her two dances. After Simone’s first dance, a foxtrot, Julianne Hough, 28, told the Olympian, “I don’t know if the smile is authentic. I want to see rawness come out.”

Following Simone’s trio dance, Carrie Ann Inaba, 49, gave her a mixed review. “You let out your signature smile after you did your trick, which was great…that was very authentic…I felt you uncertain a little bit….be careful…sometimes you dance like a metronome, you’re so on the beat. I want to see if you can play a little bit, holding and extending.”

Needless to say, Simone was not happy about the comments. Co-host Tom Bergeron, 62, then said to her, “I was waiting for you to smile at some of the compliments but you didn’t.” Simone snapped, “Smiling doesn’t win you gold medals.” Preach, girl! Simone won four Olympic gold medals at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

HollywoodLife.com also got the chance to talk EXCLUSIVELY with Simone’s partner, Sasha Farber, 34, about what happened. While he knows that it’s the judges job to critique, Simone is only 20 years old and he felt “kind of sad she had go through that.”

