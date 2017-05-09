Normani Kordei Crushing On Bonner Bolton? — She Reveals Her True Feelings

Courtesy of ABC

Wait a minute! — Normani Kordei and Bonner Bolton? The Fifth Harmony songstress told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY how she feels about the Texas native! And she couldn’t shy away from his good looks!

Normani Kordei, 20, got real about her relationship with Bonner Bolton, 29, after the May 8 episode of Dancing With The Stars! “I think he is a very attractive young man… I do!”, Normani told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “And us Texans have to stick together! You know, I am from Texas; he’s from Texas; so I will blame it on that!”

And, there you have it! Although the singer may be attracted to the sexy cowboy, it’s all friendly fun. We mean, who wouldn’t be swooned by Bonner?

While Normani’s feelings aren’t to be confused for romantic notions, she did admit that Bonner is her type of guy. “How would you describe your ideal southern gentleman,” her partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, 31, asked her when they spoke to Entertainment Tonight [May 8]. “Bonner,” Normani gushed while she laughed hysterically.

[SPOILER]

Sadly, everyone’s eye candy on DWTS, aka Bonner, was eliminated on May 8. His Argentine tango unfortunately failed to impress the judges. Then, Bonner’s trio jazz number with Sharna Burgess, 31, and Britt Stewart earned him a low score. However, he expressed his gratitude for the experience and was extremely thankful.

Now that Bonner is off of the DWTS roster, maybe the romance rumors about he and his partner, Sharna will fizzle out. The two were the center of dating speculation when their over-the-top flirtatious relationship captured the public eye. After the hype got too strong, both Sharna and Bonner denied rumors that they were a secret couple. Nonetheless, there was no denying their insane chemistry.

With that being said, we’ll miss you, Bonner! Now, the ballroom has four couples left who will compete for the coveted Mirror Ball trophy. On May 15, Normani and Val, Simone Biles, 20, and Sasha Farber, 34, Rashad Jennings, 32, and Emma Slater, 28, and David Ross, 40, and Lindsay Arnold, 23, will dance their hearts out in the semi-finals! In the meantime, check out our recap from May 8!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Normani and Bonner would make a cute couple?!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.