Nikki Reed Caresses Her Baby Bump In Breathtaking New Photo — See Gorgeous Pic

Nikki Reed has already got that pregnancy glow! The soon-to-be mama is awaiting the arrival of her and Ian Somerhalder’s first child and in the meantime is sharing adorable pics of her quickly growing baby bump! The latest breathtaking shot of her holding her belly will have you dying.

Nikki Reed, 28, and Ian Somerhalder, 38, had fans freaking out on May 4 when they shared the big news that they were expecting their very first child. The couple, who just celebrated their two-year wedding anniversary, used a breathtaking pic of Ian kissing Nikki’s pregnant belly to announce the pregnancy via Instagram. While that shot was nothing short of perfection, the latest pic Nikki has shared of her growing bump is totally flawless too!

Nikki glows like an angel in the pic she posted to Instagram on May 8 of her wearing a dark dress while standing in a field of wildflowers, holding one little stem in her hand and gazing up at the sun. Her other hand is caressing her bump in the sweetest way and she looks so peaceful. We just know she is so in touch with her unborn baby!

Nikki’s pic was a repost from Bayou With Love, her eco-friendly line of accessories and products. “Check out our sustainable and low-chemical options for mamas to be,” Nikki captioned the pic. Well, we definitely know where Nikki is gonna be getting all of her maternity clothes from! And she will surely be the most fashionable pregnant mama we’ve ever seen!

We just can’t wait for Nikki and Ian to welcome their first child into the world and are dying to find out whether they are having a little boy or girl!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Nikki’s new maternity photo? Do you think she looks stunning? Give us all your thoughts below!

