Mike ‘The Situation’ Getting Married & Starting A Family Soon?: He Reveals The Truth

Courtesy of Instagram

And baby makes 3? Mike Sorrentino EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife.com if there will be a baby ‘Situation’ running around soon! And, what did he just say about a custom engagement ring? You’ve got to hear this!

Mike Sorrentino, 34, and his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Pesce, 32, stopped by HollywoodLife.com on April 27, to chat all things love! And, things got pretty heavy in our NYC studio!

“Things are going really well with myself and my girlfriend,” The Situation EXCLUSIVELY told us. “I’ll be honest — I’m in my early 30’s and I want to take that next step and possibly, maybe, get engaged soon; maybe have a little situation of my own… I don’t know.” OMG!

So, does the Jersey Shore alum already have a ring ready? — Not quite! However, Lauren has picked out a few! But, Mike has got a different plan up his sleeve. “I would definitely want to customize it,” he admitted. “I’m not flamboyant, but I would want to make it memorable for her and myself. TV or not, I would plan something very special.” Awe!

Mike and Lauren appeared happier than ever when they gave us the scoop on their relationship! Therefore, don’t be shocked if you see a proposal in the near future. Although the couple is in no rush, we’re still keeping our fingers crossed!

Mike and Lauren have actually known each other for quite some time now. They dated a decade ago! Mike was 23-years-old when he began dating Lauren, and she was just 19. Sadly, their relationship came to an end when life took them in separate directions; she wanted to enter the work world, and Mike was on the brink of fitness modeling and his stint on Jersey Shore. Then, they reconnected after Mike’s reality TV stardom. And, the rest is history!

Now, Mike and Lauren are planning their life together. Although he admitted that he’s still into his “gym, tan, [and] laundry,” routine, he’s done with that life. Mike doesn’t need to spend countless nights in and out of bars to be who he is. “I’ve learned from my mistakes,” he said. We’re thrilled that Mike and Lauren are ready for the next step!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Mike will pop the question in 2017?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.