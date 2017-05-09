Mama June Desperate To Be On ‘DWTS’ With Maks: She’s Got The Hots For Him

Courtesy of WeTVCourtesy of ABC

Mama June is putting on her dancing shoes… or so she hopes! We’re hearing EXCLUSIVELY that the ‘From Not To Hot’ star wants to compete on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ and she even has her perfect partner picked out!

Mama June, 37, is not done with her reality TV days, but she’s looking to join a different type of show. An insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that Mama June would love to appear on Dancing With The Stars! Who else thinks that would be so fun to watch!?

“June is a HUGE fan of Dancing With The Stars — she never misses an episode, and she would kill to be on the show herself,” the source said. “Obviously, in the past it would never have been even a slight possibly, but now she’s lost all that weight and she’s on a grueling workout regime, she’s in tip top shape. June’s manager has put out feelers to the show’s producers and she seems to be getting pretty positive feedback.”

Mama June, whose real name is June Shannon, just went through an incredible weight loss journey, losing more than 300 pounds after intense dieting and a number of surgeries. Now, the star of WeTV’s From Not To Hot weighs 137 pounds and fits into a size 4! Her confidence is totally through the roof, especially after shooting a gorgeous Baywatch-themed shoot in a red-hot bathing suit! Now that she is healthier and more self-assured, it’s Mama June’s time to shine — she even has an ideal partner in mind!

“She says that if she does manage to achieve her goal then she will have only one wish left, and that’s to get paired with Maksim [Chmerkovskiy]—June has the total hots for him and says he has the most beauteous body she’s ever seen!” Ow ow, watch out Peta Murgatoyd! Here comes Mama June!

HollywoodLifers, would you watch Mama June on Dancing With The Stars? Let us know!

