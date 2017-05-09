‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ New Cast Revealed — Who’s Returning & Who Got Cut

Image Courtesy of VH1

Oh snap! ‘Love & Hip Hop: New York’ may be undergoing a major cast shakeup before Season 8 premieres on VH1 later this year, as a new report claims some of your favorite cast members could be leaving unless they’re paid big bucks! Find out who.

Are you excited for Season 8 of Love & Hip Hop: New York? Either way, you now have more reason to be because according to MediaTakeOut, the following cast members will be returning: Rich Dollaz, DJ Self, Dreamdoll, Somaya Reece, Lady Luck, Yandy, Kimbella/Julez, Mariah Lynn, and Bianca. Unfortunately, Remy Ma (Nicki Minaj‘s longtime nemesis) and her man, Papoose, won’t be coming back to the show UNLESS Mona pays them big bucks. Sadly, MTO claims that’s very unlikely, so they’re pretty much as good as gone.

At the moment, “producers are still deciding whether to bring back Cisco, Peter, Tara and Amina.”

Love & Hip Hop: New York is the original installment (the OG) of the Love & Hip Hop reality television franchise, so we have high hopes for Season 8.

We do have to admit, however, that we’re shocked to learn Remy Ma and Papoose might not return because their current drama is one of the hottest topics on the show right now. He allegedly cheated on her, so we’d like to see what happens next! Will they stay together? Will they split up? These are questions we ask ourselves every single day! We need the answers!

HollywoodLifers, how do YOU feel about the new cast of Love & Hip Hop: New York? Tell us below!

