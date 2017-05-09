Kourtney Kardashian & New BF Kissed & Got Cozy On Date Night For His 24th Bday

Backgrid

Younes Bendjima turned 24 on May 5…and he had Kourtney Kardashian by his side to celebrate! The hot rumored couple hit the town for a date night, and things reportedly got very cozy during their romantic dinner.

Kourtney Kardashian, 37, showered her new man, Younes Bandjima, 24, with love on his 24th birthday, May 5. The pair was photographed at Il Cielo restaurant in Beverly Hills, where they spent nearly three hours together, packing on the PDA. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE DATE NIGHT PICS.

“Kourtney was absolutely beaming when she walked in holding hands with her boyfriend,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He was a little shy, but smiling and laughing. For dessert, she ordered him the heart-shaped chocolate cake with mousse. Before he blew out the candle, you could hear Kourtney say, ‘Don’t forget to make a wish.’ She then leaned over and gave him a kiss on the lips. It was very sweet and they both looked really happy. They kissed a handful of times before they left and didn’t seem to care who saw them.”

Kourt and Younes were actually first linked back in October 2016, but they didn’t seem to get too serious at the time. However, more recently, they’ve been hanging out again, and E! confirmed that they’re “casually” seeing each other.

This comes amidst new episodes of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which have shown Kourt’s relationship with Scott Disick, 33, completely falling apart. On the May 7 episode, she admitted to being totally done with him after he brought another girl on their family vacation to Costa Rica — looks like this was what she finally needed to take things to the next level with Younes!

HollywoodLifers, do you think Kourtney and Younes are a good couple?

