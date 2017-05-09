Courtesy of Instagram

After two weeks of painful recovery, Kim Zolciak finally revealed a picture of the aftermath of her 4-year-old son Kash Biermann’s dog bite on May 9. In the shocking pic, the toddler is healing well but still has serious bruising, cuts, and swelling around his eye. See the pic!

Poor Kash Biermann! Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s 4-year-old son suffered a horrifying dog attack two weeks ago, and on May 9 she finally shared a photo of the damage. Though he’s already healed a lot, he’s still sporting a painfully swollen eye with a lot of bruising and a few cuts. Poor little man!

Despite the injury from the bite, Kim is so grateful that he’s okay. “Kash and our entire family want to thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers!” she gushed on Instagram. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!”

“So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group). Their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed,” she continued. “THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade ❤️ #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood.” We’re so glad that Kash doesn’t have any lasting damage after the scary attack!

HollywoodLifers, what do you think of the photo of Kash's injuries?

