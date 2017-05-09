After two weeks of painful recovery, Kim Zolciak finally revealed a picture of the aftermath of her 4-year-old son Kash Biermann’s dog bite on May 9. In the shocking pic, the toddler is healing well but still has serious bruising, cuts, and swelling around his eye. See the pic!
Poor Kash Biermann! Kim Zolciak and Kroy Biermann’s 4-year-old son suffered a horrifying dog attack two weeks ago, and on May 9 she finally shared a photo of the damage. Though he’s already healed a lot, he’s still sporting a painfully swollen eye with a lot of bruising and a few cuts. Poor little man!
I don't know where to start. The last 14hrs of our lives has been a living nightmare. My sweet @kashbiermann was bit by a dog and had very traumatic injuries. I've never prayed so hard, or been so scared in my life. My husband, our daughters, Kj, Tracey, his nanny, Michael Beck and everyone close to us all pulled together and held each other up. Kash was in the operating room for a couple hours and now we are praying for a quick speedy recovery. Due to this I will not be on WWHL tonight but will do my best to make it up very soon! Thank you for all your prayers and most importantly Thank you God for your protection ❤️ A very special Thank you to my incredible medical team! A few days in the hospital and we will be back home ❤️
Despite the injury from the bite, Kim is so grateful that he’s okay. “Kash and our entire family want to thank each and everyone of you for all your prayers!” she gushed on Instagram. “Kash has healed up incredibly and has perfect vision in his left eye. Stitches on his water line, and his eyeball was never touched! God is Good! We are so incredibly thankful and blessed! In no time he will heal up perfectly and you will never know this happened!”
“So thankful to Dr Joseph Williams (chief of plastic surgery) and Dr Berland (Tomas Eye Group). Their quick decisions and impeccable work doesn’t go unnoticed,” she continued. “THANK YOU 💋 Kash has taught me so much through this experience. When life hands you lemons make Lemonade ❤️ #IBelieveInAngels #GodIsSoGood.” We’re so glad that Kash doesn’t have any lasting damage after the scary attack!
