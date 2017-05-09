North West Turns Her Bathroom Into Luxury Spa After Kim Kardashian Gives Her Timeout

Courtesy of Instagram

Omg WHAT a little innovator! After mom Kim Kardashian banished her to her room for a timeout, North West decided to ‘CHILL out’ instead, and transformed her bathroom into a spa! The little one even created her own ‘eye mask’ LOL. Check out the adorable pic here — it is too funny!

North West, 3, sure knows how to make lemonade out of lemons! In fact, after being punished by mom Kim Kardashian, 36, and put in her room, the toddler decided to turn her timeout into a Spa day. Instead of sitting and pouting, Nori got creative — AND got zen! Even funnier, Kim totally caught her in the act, and the result is too precious.

“That time North gets a time out & is a little too quiet… I go in her room to check on her & she’s in the bathroom, made her own spa & tells me she’s chilling out 😂,” Kim wrote via Instagram on May 9 along with a hilarious photo of her and Kanye West‘s, 39, little girl relaxing on the bathroom floor. In the comical snapshot, North can be seen casually laying out on a white bath towel with an oversized pillow behind her back. She’s covered with yet another towel, and has a makeshift eye mask made out of toilet paper carefully placed over her lids. How cute is THAT?

But while North may seem like a girly girl, just like her mom, she actually takes after her dad, according to Kim! “She’s really, really smart, actually. She knows how to outsmart us — or she thinks she does. But she is Kanye’s twin,” the reality star revealed to Ellen DeGeneres, 59, last month on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. “Same personality, says the same wild things. Those two …”

Apparently it’s Kimye’s second child, son Saint West, 1, who’s most like Kim. “He’s so sweet. And he’s just such a good, good boy. Just such a good person,” the selfie queen gushed. But as of right now, North just sees the cute little guy as an annoying younger brother. “She is so jealous, and I thought it was a phase — it’s not going away,” Kim said during her interview. “She just says boys aren’t allowed in her room… Like, when she’s gone at school, I’m like, ‘It’s time! Let’s go in her room! Do whatever you want — go crazy!’”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think North’s own version of timeout is hilarious?

