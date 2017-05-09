Kendall Jenner Planning Raciest Photo Shoot Ever? ‘I Love Going Sexual’

Courtesy of Instagram

Oh snap! Kendall Jenner revealed in a recent interview that she would love to exude more of her sexual charm for the cameras. Does this mean she’ll be delivering more raciness in an exciting new photo shoot? Read on to find out what she said!

It’s about to really hot in here! Kendall Jenner, 21, spoke to photographer Mario Testino, 62, for his podcast on May 5, when she discussed the future of her modeling career and how she plans to show off her sizzling side in more photo shoots.

“I don’t get to be hot very often,” Kendall said. “I love going, like, sexual because I don’t get to do it.” Mario sounded like he was all for this since he pointed out that she’s got the body for shoots like that — it’s pretty safe to say that we agree!

The Jenner sis then mentioned something about her friendship with Gigi Hadid, 22, and her sister Bella Hadid, 20, that some people may not know about. While all of them are great pals, it turns out that Kendall was close with Bella before she became good friends with Gigi.

“Gigi and I just started getting close when we started modeling,” Kendall said. “But Bella and I were actually really good friends since high school and hung out every day in high school before either of us started working.” The girls also grew up within the same area so it was pretty convenient that all of them ended up working together. And we’re definitely glad to see that fate brought them to where they are now.

HollywoodLifers, what kind of photo shoot would you love to see Kendall take on next? Drop us a comment and let us know!

