Kendall Jenner & Bella Hadid Straddle A Jet Ski In Racy Bikinis — See Sexy Pic

Courtesy of Instagram

Booty! Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid broke the internet on May 9, when Bella shared a photo of them posing in skimpy bikinis while vacationing in a secret tropical locale. They were also straddling a jet ski in the image, so it’s no wonder they’re two of the most followed celebs on Instagram!

Kendall Jenner, 21, and Bella Hadid, 20, proved why they’re two of the world’s top models, when they shared a picture of themselves straddling a jet ski in a tropical locale on May 9. They were also wearing skimpy bikinis, so their hot bodies were on full display!

you won't find me A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on May 9, 2017 at 10:23am PDT

The girls are currently vacationing with good friend Hailey Baldwin and they all seem to be having a great time. No caption was included on Bella’s pic (the one seen above), but Kendall later posted a picture of herself atop the jet ski — all by her lonesome — and she wrote, “you won’t find me.” How mysterious!

Kendall and Bella kept their location a secret, but they weren’t shy when it came to flaunting their bodies. We need to know their secrets because they look so fit!

HollywoodLifers, what do YOU think of this new pic of Kendall and Bella? Is it sexy or nah? Tell us below!

JavaScript is required to load the comments.