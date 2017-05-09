Courtesy of Instagram

Kelly Rohrbach has become the latest victim of hackers, according to a new report. The gorgeous actress had alleged intimate pictures leaked online…just days ahead of the premiere of her upcoming movie, ‘Baywatch.’

With just four days to go until the highly-anticipated premiere of Baywatch, one of the movie’s stars, Kelly Rohrbach, has had alleged racy photos released online, according to The Sun. Some of the alleged shots reportedly show Kelly in her iconic Baywatch red swimsuit, with others allegedly revealing her in sexy lingerie, the site reports.

“This hacking couldn’t have come at a worse time for Kelly,” an insider tells the British paper. “She’s looking forward to the biggest night of her life this weekend, but instead, she’s having to deal with intimate, private pictures being published online by some pervert.” Kelly joins other stars, like Emma Watson, Miley Cyrus and Sienna Miller, who also had alleged private photos leaked recently.

Aside from the fact that she’s starring in one of the year’s most buzzed-about movies, Kelly’s also been in the news lately because of her rumored relationship with Aaron Rodgers. The football star and Sports Illustrated swimsuit model have reportedly been seeing each other following his split from Olivia Munn, although they have yet to go public with the romance. Perhaps the Baywatch red carpet will be their time to do it?!

