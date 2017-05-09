Kanye West In Hiding: Why He’s Gone Completely Off The Grid To Record New Album

REX/Shutterstock

Where in the world is Kanye West? The rapper, 38, is reportedly holed up on a mountaintop in Wyoming to work on his latest album! He’s going to great lengths to disconnect in order to find the perfect inspiration for new music.

Kanye West, 28, has reportedly been in the mountains for one week, TMZ says, and he visited the same retreat (name unknown) just two weeks prior. It seems like the alleged mountain getaway was pretty great the first time and he needed to come back for another inspirational visit!

If he’s hanging out in Wyoming, then it explains why he’s been off the grid for awhile. Kanye didn’t show up at the Met Gala on May 1 with wife Kim Kardashian, 36, which sparked some relationship problem rumors. Kanye and Kim always hit up the Met Gala together, and him not attending was noticeable.

Then, Kanye decided to delete his Instagram and Twitter profiles. That was definitely odd! Kanye’s known for his, let’s say, colorful Twitter rants. So how can he spout off on the social medium now? And he literally just joined Instagram — to post weird, blurry photos of fashion catalogs. Deleting his social profiles shows he’s incredibly dedicated to disconnecting from society. We really can’t wait to see what he’s cooked up for his next album!

