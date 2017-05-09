Jon Hamm Goes Commando AGAIN & His Fans Are Losing It — See Wild Pics

SplashNews

Jon Hamm showed off a little more than he probably expected when he went out wearing tight pants — and apparently no underwear. Oops! Needless to say, the internet freaked over the revealing photos. Seriously, you need to see the (slightly NSFW) pics for yourself!

Hello, Jon Hamm! Jon, 46, walked around Los Angeles on May 8 showing off his Jon Hamm in a pair of tight, khaki pants and the ladies of the internet (and some dudes) were beside themselves. The actor appeared to be going commando under the slacks and it showed basically…everything.

Jon was going casual on his walk, trying to be incognito in a green hoodie, dark sunglasses, and a baseball cap. His disguise wasn’t good enough, though. He’s Don Draper; of course everyone recognized him. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NSFW PICS OF JON HAMM. Obviously, fans were freaking out after seeing the unintentionally sexy photos, and took to Twitter to express their utter shock:

just texted my mom a picture of jon hamm's dickprint going commando how is your tuesday going — Patrick Coyle (@PatrickCoyle25) May 9, 2017

Jon Hamm just likes to show it off — Nathan (@luvyoulikexo) May 9, 2017

When your workmate shows you an indecent picture of your Boo, Jon Hamm… pic.twitter.com/7sx9GkewxE — Miranda Ashitey (@mizzieashitey) May 9, 2017

i'm trying to understand the physical properties of jon hamm's khakis — Jordan Freiman (@JordanFreiman) May 9, 2017

I slid my sunglasses down my nose and put my face real close to my phone — Amanda Mull (@amandamull) May 9, 2017

@amandamull he’s gotta be doing it on purpose right? if i were him i probably would. — The Captain (@the_captain66) May 9, 2017

SO funny! It’s not like we didn’t have the exact same reactions here when we saw the pics. It’s not the first time that this has happened to Jon before. Back in 2013, the internet lost it when he went commando multiple times. People even dedicated blogs to the pics. That’s kind of too much. Jon wasn’t too happy at the time about the extra attention but has since said it’s “not the worst rumor.” How will he react now?

HollywoodLifers, are you shocked by the pics of Jon Hamm? Let us know!

