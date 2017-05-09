Jimmy Kimmel Gives Trump Epic ‘Apology’ After Emotional Health Care Speech

Jimmy Kimmel is back from paternity leave! The late-night host returned to his show on May 8 with a bang when he opened up the night by giving a perfect ‘apology’ to Trump and his supporters for the speech he gave about health care, following his newborn son’s open heart surgery.

When Jimmy Kimmel, 49, came back to work after spending a week with his newborn son, we knew he would be commenting on the criticisms made about his devastating monologue about Donald Trump‘s attempts to cut health care coverage in America, following his baby’s open heart surgery. We just didn’t know how epic it was going to be when it actually came in the form of an “apology.”

“One week ago tonight, I made an emotional speech that was seen by millions,” Jimmy started out his late night monologue on May 8. “And, as a result of my powerful words that night, Republicans in Congress had second thoughts about Repeal and Replace, they realized that what is right is right. I saved health insurance in the United States of America!” Jimmy joked.

“And thanks for all the supportive messages on Twitter and Facebook and whatever else there is,” Jimmy said gratefully. “There was so much compassion and kindness – it was hard to even process.” However, Jimmy said that “there were also some who had not-so-nice things to say online.”

“I can’t count the number of times I’ve been called an ‘out of touch Hollywood elitist, creep’ this week,” Jimmy said, commenting that he actually loves it because “when I was a kid, we had to drink powdered milk because we couldn’t afford the liquid variety.”

“And I would like to apologize for saying that children in America should have health care,” Jimmy said with complete insincerity. “It was insensitive – it was offensive – and I hope you can find it in your heart to forgive me.” Ouch! Did you hear that, Trump?

We absolutely love Jimmy’s defense of his speech and were so glad to see a new picture of his son Billy and hear that he is doing just fine now!

