James Comey Fired: Katy Perry & More Bash Trump For Terminating FBI Director

REX/Shutterstock

When the Director of the FBI gets fired while he’s in the middle of investigating the President of the United States, you know there is gonna be drama. Celebrities were outraged when Donald Trump terminated Director James Comey on May 9, and they let him know it on Twitter.

President Donald Trump, 70, shocked people across the nation on May 9 when he fired FBI Director James Comey, 10 — including some of our favorite celebrities. So many stars hopped on Twitter to lay into the president for firing the man who was in the middle of leading the investigation into his campaign team’s possible connections to Russia. Needless to say, most people weren’t thrilled by the decision, which Trump said he made on the advice of Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Deputy Attorney General Rod J. Rosenstein.

“context is 🔑👁,” Katy Perry tweeted, referencing the fact that, while the president firing the FBI director may not be a HUGE deal under normal circumstances, firing him while he’s investigating you is definitely suspicious.

“Impeach him,” John Legend tweeted, making his point in a short and sweet statement.

“The President of the United States just fired the head of the FBI who is currently investigating him,” Josh Gad wrote. “Our democracy is toast. Bye Felicia.” Ouch!

“TRUMP’S BEING INVESTIGATIVED BY FBI DIRECTOR COMEY 4 COLLUSION WITH PUTIN,TAKING BRIBES FROM RUSSIA,TURKEY, MANILA,CHINA.#NIXONTRUMPGATE,” Cher tweeted, in an outrage.

James was a very polarizing figure while he worked as the head of the FBI, due to his strangely timed letters about Hillary Clinton‘s private email server (which angered Democrats) and his recent investigations into the Trump administration’s connections to Russia (which angered Republicans).

Now that he’s been terminated voters are speculating as to what will happen with the current Trump investigation.

