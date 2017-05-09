Harry Styles’ Album DOES Have A Taylor Swift Song — It’s Just Not The One You Think

SplashNews

Lyrics from one of Harry Styles’ songs, ‘Two Ghosts,’ were revealed in a sneak peek for his Apple Music documentary…and the track is TOTALLY about Taylor Swift. See the evidence here!

Harry Styles’ Behind the Album special will air on Apple Music May 15, but fans are already freaking out from this 30 second clip! The footage gives us a quick listen at a never-before-heard song, “Two Ghosts,” from the 23-year-old’s upcoming album, and a portion of the track’s lyrics also flash across the screen that totally point to Taylor Swift, 27, being the inspiration.

Here are the lyrics: “Same lips red, same eyes blue, same white shirt, couple more tattoos // but it’s not you and it’s not me, tastes so sweet, looks so real, sounds like something that I used to feel, but I can’t touch what I see // we’re not who we used to be, we’re not who we used to be, we’re just two ghosts singing.”

🎥|| Harry Styles: Behind the Album (with audio) pic.twitter.com/dBjaMZl9BA — Harry Styles Updates (@HSupdating) May 9, 2017

Okay, let’s break this down. In Taylor’s song, “Style,” which many speculate is about Harry, she sings about a “red lip” and a guy wearing a “white shirt,” which are both references Harry makes in “Two Ghosts.” Plus, since Harry and Tay’s relationship fizzled out, they’ve pretty much become strangers, so the ‘ghosts’ reference would make sense. AH!

When Harry first put out his album tracklist, many wondered if “Ever Since New York” would be about Tay, since they spent a good portion of their relationship in NYC and she has a song of her own called “Welcome To New York.” However, he’s since performed the song live twice, and it doesn’t seem to have any specific references to their romance.

Harry’s album drops on May 12, so we don’t have to wait much longer to see if there’s anything else Taylor-related on any of the unheard songs. Of course, we’ll be listening closely to fill you guys in!

HollywoodLifers, do you think “Two Ghosts” is about Taylor?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.