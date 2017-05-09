Look who it is! Harry Styles helped kick off the ‘Today’ show’s summer 2017 Citi Concert Series with an epic performance of some of his new solo music, including the hit ‘Sign of the Times.’ Check it out!

Harry Styles, 23, just KILLED it while performing on the Today show! The 23-year-old’s solo career is only just beginning, but he’s already proven he has what it takes to make it on his own, outside of One Direction, and this May 9 performance just solidified that.

Wearing a pink suit — YES, LITERALLY, HE WORE A PINK SUIT AND WE STILL HAVEN’T RECOVERED — Harry took the stage and kicked things off with “Ever Since New York,” which he debuted on Saturday Night Live last month. He followed it up with the debut of a never-before-heard track, “Carolina,” which had an upbeat tempo to get the crowd going. He then went on to sing “Sign of the Times,” his first solo single.

The Today show appearance comes just one day after Harry released the music video for “Sign of the Times,” which fans went absolutely nuts over. Meanwhile, his debut solo album, Harry Styles, drops in just three days on May 12, and he sold out his first tour in MINUTES when tickets went on sale May 5. It certainly hasn’t taken Harry long to get his footing as a solo artist, huh!?

HollywoodLifers, what did you think of Harry’s performance on the Today show?!