Talk about giving the fans what they want! After performing his new hit singles on the ‘Today’ show, Harry Styles broke into a One Direction hit and fans went NUTS. HollywoodLife.com was there to capture it all on video.

Remember a little song called “Stockholm Syndrome” by One Direction? It was the eleventh track on their album, Four. Well fans absolutely loved it so Harry Styles decided to perform a new version of it, solo! The singer, 23, kicked off Today‘s Summer Concert Series on May 9, and we were there to get it all on video.

Harry performed three different hits while on Today, including “Ever Since New York,” and his hit, “Sign of the Times.” Then he also debuted of a never-before-heard song, “Carolina,” a more upbeat song that fans actually went crazy for.

Harry Styles is playing a brand new song right now! #HarryStylesTODAY pic.twitter.com/7qBbWxxFQ2 — HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) May 9, 2017

Harry’s self-titled first solo album that includes all of these comes out Friday. “I think ‘Sign of the Times,’ in terms of honesty, is a good representation of the album,” he told Carson Daly on CBS’s AMP Radio. “I don’t know if they all sound exactly like it, I think there’s a lot of different little bits on there. But in terms of liking it, I do, which is handy.”

“I wanted to write something honest and something that I wanted to listen to. I think it’s impossible to not be influenced by stuff you grow up listening to — stuff my parents played and stuff that I still listen to now,” he said. “We just kind of started writing and wanted to see what came out. We’re pretty happy with it.”

