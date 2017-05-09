Harry Styles Totally Focused On Solo Career: Why 1D Reunion Isn’t Even On His Mind

REX/Shutterstock

Harry Styles is about to make one of the most highly-anticipated solo debuts ever, and we’ve learned that he’s completely moved on from One Direction. Here’s why the band is forever in the rearview mirror!

“Harry Styles loves the fans, loves the great times and loves what One Direction has brought to his life,” a source tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively, “But he went on The X Factor to become a solo artist.” As he gears up for his solo record and tour, it looks like Harry’s dream is finally coming true!

So would there ever be a reunion between the band? “He is now living his dream and wants to take it to the level where he never has to worry about going backwards,” the insider continues. “It’s fun to say that the band will be back together and have those rumors always around to keep the fanbase happy, but he wants to be solo.” Fair enough!

“He wants to be George Michael, he wants to be Michael Jackson, he wants to be Justin Timberlake,” the source adds. “As much as he loves his 1D mates and the times they had, that’s now his past. This is just him graduating to what he has always wanted to become in his life and career.” Sounds like it’s just the natural path of things, and we’re okay with it as long as Harry keeps making music, period!

