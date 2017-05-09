Harry Styles ‘Cooking For’ New Chef GF Tess Ward During Romantic Date Nights

REX/Shutterstock

Get ready to die from the cuteness. HollywoodLife.com has learned EXCLUSIVELY that Harry Styles is seriously enjoying bonding with his new chef girlfriend Tess Ward, as he spends time whipping up delicious meals for her!

“Harry Styles loves being romantic, cooking and serenading his new chef girlfriend [Tess Ward],” an insider told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY of the 23-year-old singer’s new relationship with the Naked Diet Cookbook chef. “He has been romancing his new girlfriend in the sweetest ways, and she is totally seeing a side of him she didn’t know he had.”

“While Harry loves that Tess is a professional chef, he has been showing her that he knows his way around a kitchen too… he is actually a really good cook himself!” the insider said.

“Harry worked at a bakery before making it big and has been wooing his new chef girlfriend with his own cooking skills,” the source revealed. “The new couple’s favorite thing to do is to stay in and cook for each other. They are both really big foodies and love experimenting with fun, healthy food for each other.”

“When Harry is not cooking for Tess he has been singing his new music for her too! Everything between them is exciting, fresh, new and really fun right now,” the insider said.

OMG! That’s so adorable! Can you imagine the “Sign of the Times” singer not just cooking for you, but personally serenading you? Tess is certainly a lucky girl!

Even though Harry and Tess were only spotted together for the first time one week ago, it sounds like they are already working on what is sure to be a really sweet, healthy relationship. We are so happy for them!

