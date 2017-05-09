Sister Style Showdown: Gigi V. Bella Hadid — Who Wore The Tracksuit Better?

REX/Shutterstock

Our fave sisters just landed themselves in a style showdown & we can’t decide who wore the tracksuit better. Gigi & Bella Hadid both wore the same exact tracksuit in different colors & they both looked fabulous. Who do you think won the style showdown? VOTE.

It’s no secret that Gigi, 22, and Bella Hadid, 20, are the most stylish sisters ever. We’re obsessed with this supermodel duo and the fact that they both wore the same exact outfit is so amazing. They both opted to wear identical tracksuits in different colors on separate occasions and we can’t decide who wore it better. What do you guys think? VOTE.

Bella wore the Off-White tracksuit first during fashion week and she wore the two-piece in royal blue. The silky tracksuit features a long-sleeve cropped zip-up with a huge bedazzled circle zipper loop. She showed off her insanely toned tummy in the cropped jacket which featured a gray and black striped band around the waist. Bella paired the top with the matching high-waisted tearaway pants which she left unbuttoned by the ankle to show off her strappy sandals.

Gigi opted to wear the exact set in black most recently, but unlike Bella, she dressed her look down. The tracksuit was the exact same, but Gigi opted to unzip her top, while Bella kept hers zipped all the way up. Plus, instead of wearing heels, Gigi rocked a pair of white sneakers and black aviator sunglasses. We love that both sisters rocked the same outfit, but styled them their own way to make it true to their styles.

What do you guys think — who wore the tracksuit better? VOTE.

JavaScript is required to load the comments.