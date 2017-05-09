Eva Longoria’s 45 Minute Workout For Flat Abs At Age 42

Courtesy of Health Magazine

Eva Longoria looks ABS-olutely amazing, and although she admits she doesn’t enjoy working out, she does it …so she can have wine at the end of the day! Same, girl. Copy her easy workout below!

Eva Longoria, 42, talks fitness and beauty in the June 2017 issue of Health magazine.

For her toned body, she reveals: “I’m a runner, first of all. I run a lot. But I also do SoulCycle, Pilates, yoga. I usually mix it up. Now I’m starting with weight training. I kind of laid off the weights for a while, but I went to my nutritionist the other day, and she was like, ‘Your muscle mass is low. You need to build muscle.’ And I’m like ‘Oh man…'”

SoulCycle is a 45-minute cycling class that always makes us sweat — it’s an amazing full body workout! And running is totally free — so you can copy her workout tonight!

Just like most of us, Eva says she doesn’t exactly ENJOY working out, but she does it for her overall health…. and wine.

“I don’t like moves that incorporate a lot of stuff. Like, ‘Lunge while you’re pressing and balancing,’ and I’m like, ‘Uuuugh. I just want to do a biceps curl.’ I don’t enjoy working out. I like the way I feel after working out. I always wish my trainer doesn’t show up. I’m always like, ‘I hope he cancels, I hope he cancels.'”

She continues: “My motivation is also the glass of wine at the end of the day. I’m like, ‘Eva, if you want that glass of wine, this is what we’re gonna have to do.'”

Too relatable.

HollywoodLifers, will you try Eva Longoria’s workout for her flat abs?

