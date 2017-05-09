President Trump Admits He Fired James Comey Over Russia Investigation?

REX/Shutterstock

We were shocked to learn President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey on May 9, but now we may be learning why he did so. In a statement written by the POTUS himself, he explains why Comey had to be terminated. Was it a result of James’ investigation into Russia meddling with the election? Read Trump’s termination letter here.

FBI Director James Comey was fired on May 9, and in his termination letter, which was written by Donald Trump, the POTUS says:

“I have received the attached letters from the Attorney General and Deputy Attorney General of the United States recommending your dismissal as the Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. I have accepted their recommendation and you are hereby terminated and removed from office, effective immediately. While I greatly appreciate you informing me, on three separate occasions, that I am not under investigation, I nevertheless concur with the judgement of the Department of Justice that you are not able to effectively lead the Bureau. It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission. I wish you the best of luck in your future endeavors.”

The White House also released its own statement, announcing James’ firing. His termination comes on the same day James Comey came under fire for “misstating in a recent testimony that Hillary Clinton aide Huma Abedin had forwarded thousands of emails to her then husband Anthony Weiner,” HollywoodLife.com‘s sister site Deadline reports. Hillary recently said James cost her the 2016 election.

It must also be noted that James was also heading the investigation into Russian possibly meddling during the election and helping Trump win. Donald Trump didn’t give that as a reason for James’ firing, but the timing seems suspicious.

