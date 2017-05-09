Big Black’s Co-Star Chanel West Coast’s ‘Heart Is Crushed’ After His Passing

Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin was beloved by all of his friends and fans, so it’s no surprise that ‘Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory’ co-star Chanel West Coast was ‘crushed’ by his death on May 9. See her heartfelt message, right here.

So sad! Chanel West Coast, 28, lost her Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory co-star Christopher Boykin AKA Big Black after he died on May 9 at the age of 45. The female rapper immediately rushed to Twitter to honor her pal.

RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed. I'll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family ❤️🙏🏼😢 — Chanel (@chanelwestcoast) May 10, 2017

“RIP @BigBlack. My heart is crushed,” she wrote. “I’ll remember all the times you made me laugh and my prayers go out to your family .” Chanel was Rob Dyrdek’s receptionist Big was his bodyguard. The duo had fun picking on and pranking each other as Rob’s competing right-hand people, and we’re sure they shared a very special bond. She also took to Instagram to say even more.

RIP @bigblack1972. My heart is crushed hearing this news. I'll never forget all the times you made me laugh. So many epic memories with you. You put smiles on a lot of people's faces and you will be missed dearly by SO many. My prayers go out to your family and loved ones. Keep them laughing up in heaven 🙌🏼🙏🏼❤️ A post shared by chanelwestcoast (@chanelwestcoast) on May 9, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

Chanel isn’t the only one heartbroken. MTV is also devastated at the loss of someone in their TV family. “MTV is deeply saddened to learn the news of Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin’s passing,” the network said in a statement. “He was a longtime and beloved member of the MTV family and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts and prayers go out to his family and friends at this time.” We will definitely all miss Big!

