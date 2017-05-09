Calvin Harris Announces New Album With A Katy Perry Duet & Taylor Swift Fans Are Shook

REX/Shutterstock

Talk about bad blood. Calvin Harris just revealed he has new album coming June 30, that includes many different artists — including his ex-GF’s ex-BFF. Yes, he has a duet with Katy Perry.

On May 9, Calvin Harris posted this video, revealing that his new album, titled Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1, will include collabs with: Frank Ocean, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Future, Pharrell Williams, Katy Perry, Big Sean, John Legend, Khalid, Migos, Schooboy Q, Ariana Grande, Yung Thug, D.R.A.M., Nicki Minaj, Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, Partynextdoor, and Snoop Dogg.

ALBUM COMING JUNE 30 A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on May 9, 2017 at 10:12am PDT

Yes, we said Katy Perry — the nemesis of Calvin’s ex, Taylor Swift who wrote “Bad Blood” about Katy. You may remember in July 2016 after Calvin and Taylor’s break up, he went on a Twitter rant slamming his ex, and seemingly taking Katy’s side in their long-winded feud.

“I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” Calvin tweeted at the time. Well it looks like he’s officially taken Katy’s side. As we told you following their Twitter fall out, Katy was thinking about working on some sort of response to Taylor, and was so happy to have Calvin’s support.

Set to be released on June 30, the video clip with a sunset background features vocals from DJ Khalid and Future. HollywoodLifers, what do you think of Calvin and Katy collaborating.

