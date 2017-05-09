Calvin Harris & Katy Perry ‘Bonded’ Over Taylor Swift Drama While Recording Duet

REX/Shutterstock

Hell hath no fury like a boyfriend and best friend scorned! Calvin Harris and Katy Perry are teaming up for a duet, and a source tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that they ‘bonded’ in the studio over their Taylor Swift battle stories!

We basically lost our minds when we heard that Katy Perry, 32, and Calvin Harris, 33, would be joining forces for an epic duet on the EDM producer’s newest album. Of course, they both have a common enemy: Taylor Swift, 27, who is Katy’s ex-bff and Cal’s ex-gf. So, did the pop star ever come up in conversation while in the studio?

“Two of the biggest artists in the world were going to work together eventually, even if they didn’t have the bond that is Taylor,” a source told HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “But let’s just say that it made things that much easier to start talking and to get together for the song. It pretty much gave them an instant camaraderie to talk about their issues with her.”

Whoa! We can’t say we’re surprised. The first time we saw Katy and Calvin interact was on Twitter in 2016, when Calvin brought up the two leading ladies’ feud during a post-breakup rant. “I know you’re off tour and you need someone new to try and bury like Katy ETC but I’m not that guy, sorry. I won’t allow it,” he vented. Katy responded with a “he said it, not me” meme of Hillary Clinton and the message “time, the ultimate truth teller.” Mhm, mhm.

Just days before the collaboration was announced, Katy gave a cryptic answer when asked if her new album would include any specific disses. “Everything has a reaction or a consequence so don’t forget about that, okay, honey,” she said. Yikes! We can’t wait to see how the collab turns out!

HollywoodLifers, do you think that Taylor should be worried about Katy and Calvin working together? Let us know!

