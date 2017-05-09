Brad Pitt ‘Hopeful’ Angelina Jolie & Kids Are Moving To His Neighborhood

REX/Shutterstock

Looks like Brad Pitt may get his wish! After being apart from his & Angelina Jolie’s kids since their divorce went public last year, the actor is super ‘hopeful’ Angie’ll be moving back to their old neighborhood to be closer to him. We’ve even learned EXCLUSIVELY Brad thinks it’ll make things much ‘easier!’

Angelina Jolie, 41, is reportedly moving her and Brad Pitt‘s, 53, six kids into a new home in Los Feliz in order to be closer to Brad! And HollywoodLife.com has EXCLUSIVELY learned that the actor is understandably thrilled by the news. And honestly, so are we! After all, the actor hasn’t lived near their kids since Angie took them to live in Malibu last fall.

“Brad is very hopeful that Angelina will buy a house close to their original home in Los Felix,” an insider revealed to us EXCLUSIVELY. “Ideally the house would be walking distance from his home.” Certain reports claim that Angie has actually ALREADY moved, and that her new $25 million home is just under two miles away from Brad. “Brad and Angelina both agree that living close to each other would make the transition easier for the kids,” our source continued.

“Neither one of them want the kids being shuffled back and forth between long distances, and Malibu is just too far away.” Angie and the kids’ new digs apparently feature six bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, according to TMZ. Looks like Brangelina’s relationship truly IS getting friendlier. Let’s not forget that earlier this year Brad and Angelina — who share children Maddox, 15; Pax, 13; Zahara, 12; Shiloh, 10; and 8-year-old twin Knox and Vivienne — reached an agreement to resolve their divorce and custody dispute in private.

And as HollywoodLife.com previously reported, Angie is feeling lonely and “misses” her former partner in crime. “Aside from the kids, bodyguards, and her staff, she has no one — not even a close friend,” a different source told us EXCLUSIVELY. “There’s no one that she fully trusts or can confide in. That’s what she misses most about Brad — their conversations and closeness.”

Tell us, HollywoodLifers — do you think Angie and the kids will end up moving closer to Brad? Do you think that’s what’s best for the children?

JavaScript is required to load the comments.