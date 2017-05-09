Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin: See MTV Star’s Life In Pics After Sad Passing At 45

AP Images

This is just so terrible, as Christopher ‘Big Black’ Boykin has died at just 45-years-old. The star of MTV’s ‘Rob and Big’ had such a colorful life, so let’s take a look back at pics including his amazing adventures with former best pal Rob Dyrdek.

So tragic! Rob Dyrdek‘s onetime close pal and bodyguard Christopher “Big Black” Boykin was found dead on May 9. While the pair had a falling out, they had recently patched things up. For years we watched the pair at Rob’s Fantasy Factory goofing around, doing crazy stunts and having so much fun that it was totally contagious. The pair appeared together on MTV’s Rob and Big from 2006-2008 and Big Black later appeared on Rob Dyrdek’s Fantasy Factory.

Who can forget when Big Black made it into the Guinness Book of World Records when he peeled and ate three bananas in one minute, while Rob was right there cheering him on the whole time. He also won another Guinness World Record when he downed the most powdered doughnuts eaten in less than three minutes, where he ate five of the confections in two minutes and 45 seconds. Unfortunately his record was later topped by an Australian man who ate six in 2010.

Big Black was never afraid to get totally goofy for the show, even donning a red ballerina outfit complete with a tutu. Despite his large frame, he was able to pull if off with his amazing sense of humor. Off the set he could rock a red carpet with the best of them and he and Rob hit plenty during their MTV heyday. When he wasn’t in his trademark BB t-shirts, the guy could totally rock a suit!

The MTV star was also a former Navy man and a loving dad to nine-year-old daughter Isis. He adored sharing social media pics of his girl, including one where she was still a baby and he put her inside a Halloween jack-o-lantern. Too cute! It’s just unbelievable that Big Black is gone at such a young age.

